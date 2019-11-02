Pelosi: Impeachment Meetings in Schiff’s Secret Lair Will Continue as Long as They Remain ‘Productive’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told Bloomberg reporters during a roundtable discussion on Friday that she “would assume” that public impeachment hearings will take place this month but added that depositions – held in House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) secret impeachment chamber – will continue as long as they remain “productive.”

Pelosi’s admission follows reports of additional secret meetings scheduled over the next several days, despite the Democrats’ claim that their partisan resolution addressed Republican demands for transparency.

House Democrats on Friday passed the impeachment inquiry resolution 232-196. Two Democrats – Reps. Van Drew (D-NJ) and Collin Peterson (D-MN) – voted against the resolution alongside every single Republican. The sharp party-line divide speaks to the unprecedented partisan nature of the inquiry, which Democrats never authorized with a full House vote.

Pelosi, speaking to Bloomberg reporters on Friday, said that public impeachment hearings could come this month but added that Democrats will continue to hold depositions behind closed doors in Schiff’s secret impeachment room in the basement of the Capitol, as long as they remain “productive.”

“I don’t know what the timetable will be — the truth will set us free,” she said, according to Bloomberg. “We have not made any decisions on if the president will be impeached.” – READ MORE