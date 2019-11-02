Warren Critics on Her Health Care Plan: ‘Bonkers’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s opponents in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination — as well, of course, Republicans in Congress — wasted no time Friday in ridiculing her Medicare-for-all plan, labeling it a fundamentally dishonest proposal requiring “mathematical gymnastics” to hide the truth from American voters.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign said it “dramatically understates its cost, overstates its savings, inflates the revenue, and pretends that an employer payroll tax increase is something else.” Democratic presidential longshot Michael Bennet said the numbers are “simply not believable.”

And some of her fellow Senators in Congress were equally incredulous about the plan, with one Republican calling it “bonkers.”

Warren’s said her plan to provide health care for all Americans, released Friday, would cost the government some $20 trillion over 10 years but not require a tax increase for middle-income Americans. She said the plan would be financed by levies on the wealthy, high-income investors and corporations, and that employers would essentially convert the money they currently spend on workers’ health care into Medicare contributions. – READ MORE