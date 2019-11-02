Ted Cruz Says Twitter Banning Political Ads ‘Would Be Profoundly Harmful’ for Free Speech

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) doesn’t believe Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey is making the right move when it comes to globally banning all political advertisements.

Dorsey made the move when he announced this week that the social media platform would be banning the advertisement because, as he suggested, “political message reach should be earned, not bought.”

“Facebook has expressed its desire to stand for free speech – and while it still has a long way to go, these are very positive developments,” Cruz wrote, adding, “Twitter, on the other hand, is moving in the opposite direction.”

Cruz added that for Facebook to move in the direction that Twitter is, it “would be profoundly harmful” — his explanation being for two reasons.

“First, if banning political ads – from candidates, groups, or individual citizens – becomes the norm, that only stands to benefit two groups: incumbent politicians and the mainstream media,” Cruz wrote.

Secondly, Cruz wrote, “Twitter’s ban only further empowers Silicon Valley billionaires, who already have a stronghold on defining what is truthful or acceptable speech, to now define what is and what is not ‘political.’ It’s up to them to determine where to draw the line – and they won’t stop here. Banning ads is just the beginning.” – READ MORE