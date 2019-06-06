Pelosi: ‘I Want to See [Trump] in Prison’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told senior Democrats she wants to see President Donald Trump “in prison” as she engaged in a dispute with House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler in a meeting about whether to start impeachment proceedings.

Pelosi has had to manage Democratic committee leaders “embroiled in a behind-the-scenes turf battle” over “ownership of the Democrats’ sprawling investigation into Trump,” Politico reports.

“I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison,” Pelosi reportedly said, even as she rejected Nadler’s request to let his committee launch an impeachment inquiry.

A spokeswoman for Pelosi said she and Nadler “had a productive meeting about the state of play with the Mueller report. They agreed to keep all options on the table and continue to move forward with an aggressive hearing and legislative strategy, as early as next week, to address the president’s corruption and abuses of power uncovered in the report.” – read more