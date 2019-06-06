NANCY? Pelosi’s earring falls off during press conference; suffers laughing fit recounting US D-Day heroics (VIDEO)

What’s wrong with Nancy Pelosi?

The House Speaker made her weekly appearance in front of reporters on Wednesday and slurred words, was forced to correct wrong ones, and at one strange point, her earring just fell off.

“We all believe that immigration is the constant reinvigoration of America, enriching America with immigrants— enriching America with their hopes, their dreams, their aspirations,” Pelosi said, adding that so-called “Dreamers” are the “gold standard” of the country.

“This morning as some of you may know, I signed the enrollment– enrolled the legislation,” she told reporters about her activities. – READ MORE