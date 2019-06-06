Cummings’ Wife Funneled Money From Charity To For-Profit Company, Financials Reveal

The wife of House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars from her charity into her for-profit organization, potentially deriving an “illegal private benefit” for the Washington power couple, reports the Daily Caller‘s Andrew Kerr.

The previously undisclosed cost-sharing arrangement between the two entities controlled by Maya Rockeymoore Cummings was detailed in audited statements obtained by Kerr.

Charity watchdogs say this raises red flags.



Here's the relevant portion of the charity's financials below:https://t.co/oWGZQ47YkX pic.twitter.com/qYYxlpUvIL — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) June 6, 2019

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings’s charity, the Center for Global Policy Solutions (CGPS), paid her for-profit venture, Global Policy Solutions LLC, over $250,000 in “management fees” between 2013 and 2015, according to the charity’s audited financial statements covering those years. The management fees were paid in addition to a cost-sharing agreement where the charity pays for its share of equipment, personnel and other expenditures. –Daily Caller

“It’s self-dealing. It’s taking the charity’s resources and turning them into personal profits,” according to Tom Anderson in a statement to the Caller. Anderson is an investigator with the National Legal and Policy Center (NPLC), who added “IRS law doesn’t allow a charity for this purpose. This isn’t for the public interest, this is for her personal interest. You can’t do that.” – READ MORE