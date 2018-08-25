Pelosi: ‘I Have a Following in the Country That’s Unsurpassed by Anybody’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said on Thursday that she has a following in the country that’s unsurpassed by anyone, except those running for president.

Pelosi made the comments in an interview with the Associated Press. The 78-year-old Democrat was responding to a question about her leadership being in jeopardy. NBC News released a report that showed over 50 Democrats, including nine incumbent lawmakers, have publicly stated they would oppose Pelosi to be speaker of the House if Democrats retake control the House of Representatives.

“This is not anything to make a big fuss over, it’s politics,” Pelosi said. – READ MORE

Activist David Hogg Talks Of His Generation Of Gun Controllers In A Nymag Cover Story, Then Thinks Of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-ca) And Says, “move The F**k Off The Plate And Let Us Take Control.”

NYMag indicates Hogg is wearied by the “old” Democrats who keep hanging onto their offices. He mentioned Pelosi in particular, and said pointedly, “Nancy Pelosi is old.”

Parkland Student David Hogg Calls for New Dem Leadership in NY Mag Cover Story: ‘Pelosi is Old’ https://t.co/Nmoiudrsa6 pic.twitter.com/Uf195MfujC — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 20, 2018

Hogg often employs the word “narcissistic” to describe himself. He and fellow student gun control activists just wrapped up their summer bus tour, which focused on registering new gun control voters and pressuring Congress to pass more gun laws. While many students rode on the bus, NYMag explained that Hogg often rode separate: “Hogg, in fact, was frequently not on the bus but traveling separately in a black SUV accompanied by bodyguards. If he were a politician, one of the staffers told me, the intensity of interest in him would merit 24-hour Secret Service surveillance.” – READ MORE