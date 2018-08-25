Feds charge 19 noncitizens with illegally voting in 2016

The Justice Department announced charges Friday against 19 noncitizens who they say illegally voted in the 2016 election — putting a major spotlight on one of President Trump’s pet issues.

Among those accused of voting are illegal immigrants and legal residents alike — though none of them were citizens and therefore weren’t allowed to register to vote or cast ballots.

While far from the millions of votes Mr. Trump has said were illegally cast in 2016, the 19 indictments by a grand jury in North Carolina do highlight a problem that Democrats say doesn’t exist in any significant measure.

Those charged include four Mexicans, two from Haiti, two from the Dominican Republic and one each from Italy, Grenada, Korea, Guyana, Germany, Poland, Japan, El Salvador, Panama, Nigeria and the Philippines. – READ MORE

It’s becoming clear that Democrats will stop at nothing to get their “blue wave” to happen.

In Tuesday’s special election for Ohio’s 12th Congressional District, Republican Troy Balderson won by a narrow margin — around 1,600 votes.

Such a slim margin in this special election has brought to light the dangerous consequences voter fraud can have for those who play fair.

According to expert Eric Eggers, research director at the Government Accountability Institute, 170 registered voters in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District are listed as being “over 116 years old.”

Considering that the world’s oldest living person is a 115-year-old resident of Japan, this is a big problem.

“That’s 10 percent of Balderson’s current margin of victory, pending provisional ballots,” Eggers wrote. “And 72 voters over the age of 116 who ‘live’ in Balderson’s district cast ballots in the 2016 election.”

In fact, many of the voters on Ohio’s rolls list their birthdays as Jan. 1, 1800, making them 218 years old. Clearly something is amiss. – READ MORE