NBC’s Chuck Todd Wants Paul Ryan to Launch Trump Impeachment Proceedings Now

Nbc’s Chuck Todd Said Wednesday That A “functional” Washington And Congress Would Start Impeachment Proceedings Against President Trump Now.

The far-left Todd then pressured House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) to save his legacy by launching impeachment proceedings against a president accused of nothing more than a possible FEC violation, saying, “I do think Paul Ryan needs to think long and hard about the future of the Republican Party. This is your last chance off this train, and it looks like Manafort and Cohen only have more to say, only may cooperate more. This could get worse.”

The anti-Trump Todd then tried to gaslight Ryan into believing impeachment proceedings would be a way to do his own Party a favor:

Ryan’s retiring. I think he could actually do the Party a favor and just start the procedure in the House Judiciary Committee to give some home, to give some place for Republicans getting nervous to say, “Hey, you know what: let’s start an investigation, and we’ll go from there. – READ MORE

Liberal cable news outlets evidently had their own fairy tale ending in mind when former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations: impeachment. On Wednesday, CNN and MSNBC reporters, anchors, and paid contributors used the word an absurd 222 times in 18 hours.

MRC analysts examined all CNN and MSNBC coverage between 6:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on August 22, counting every use of the word “impeach,” “impeachment,” or some permutation thereof. Analysts found 114 instances of the term on MSNBC and 108 on CNN, for a total of 222 total uses of the word.

There were no shows on either network in which the term was not uttered at least once. CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon and MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell and Rachel Maddow exercised the most restraint, with each host using the term only once in their allotted hour.

A number of hosts brought in Congressional Democrats to lobby them in the direction of impeaching President Trump. On CNN’s New Day, host John Berman pushed liberal Senator Elizabeth Warren: “Is that grounds for impeachment?” – READ MORE