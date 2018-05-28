Pelosi Facing Heat After Fumbling NFL Anthem Protest Question

Nancy Pelosi has never played a down of football in her life, but she obviously knows what it means to punt.

The House Minority leader appeared on a CNN Town Hall Thursday and was asked for her reaction to the NFL’s new national anthem policy that requires players, coaches or other team personnel who are on the sidelines to stand for the national anthem, while those who do not wish to stand are asked to remain in the locker room during the anthem.

While most Democrats were probably looking for Pelosi to slam the league for appearing to dissuade players from using the anthem as a platform for promoting social justice, Pelosi instead sidestepped the issue.

“I would be more OK with it if they consulted with the players,” she said of the league’s owners. “I don’t think the players agreed to this. This is the owners. And by the way, it’s the owners who would be fined,” she said as those in the audience applauded.

“I love the national anthem. … I’m from Baltimore. That’s where it was written, during the War of 1812. So I’m very possessive of it. Some people say maybe we should change the national anthem. No,” she said.

Pelosi’s answer was viewed as a non-answer by a number of liberals, who took to Twitter to criticize her for fumbling the opportunity to stand up for what the players are protesting. – READ MORE

