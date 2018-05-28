On Memorial Day Weekend, NYU Scholar Compares National Anthem to Nazi Salute

A New York University scholar and former “white genocide” professor compared the American national anthem to the Nazi salute Friday.

Former Drexel University professor and current NYU scholar-in-residence George Ciccariello-Maher made the analogy in a tweet that received thousands of shares.

The scholar posted a photo of an article describing Germany’s 1934 ban of a football club after its members failed to give a Nazi salute at a game against a French team.

The German team did not salute after threats that they would not be paid and that the French would not play if they did so because unspecified parties were concerned that the Nazi salute would cause the crowd to riot.

Ciccariello-Maher implicitly compared this incident to the NFL’s new mandate that its players must either stand or remain in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1