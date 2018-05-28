Environmentalists Have To Pay Oil Co. $38 Million after Court Uncovers Fraudulent Lawsuit

The Supreme Court of Gibraltar awarded the oil company Chevron $38 million Friday for damages related to charges alleging the company contaminated the Amazon region of Ecuador.

An Ecuador court issued an $18 billion judgment against Chevron in February 2011 for environmental and social harm the company allegedly caused to the Amazon.

The amount was later reduced to $9.5 billion, but a U.S. district court in New York nullified the judgment due to fraudulent and illegal activities by Steven Donziger, the lead American lawyer behind the lawsuit, according to the district court ruling.

Donziger had set up a company in Gibraltar, Amazonia Recovery Ltd., through which to funnel the funds he and others thought they would win from the Chevron case.

The Gibraltar court rendered judgment on Donziger’s associates and Amazonia while issuing a permanent injunction between them and the case, stopping them from participating any further.

“In issuing this decision, the Supreme Court is holding the perpetrators of this fraudulent enterprise accountable for their actions,” R. Hewitt Pate, Chevron vice president and general counsel, said in a statement. “In courtrooms around the world, this fraudulent scheme against Chevron Corporation continues to implode.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1