Pelosi Doubles Down, Says Biden Shouldn’t Debate Trump On Tuesday

During an interview with CBS News anchor Gayle King, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reiterated that she doesn’t believe Democratic nominee Joe Biden should debate President Donald Trump, accusing Trump of having “no fidelity” to the U.S. Constitution, facts, or truth.

Pelosi said that while she believes Biden will perform well against Trump, the president’s comments make him a “danger to our democracy.”

“ and his henchman are a danger—with their comments—are a danger to our democracy. So I don’t want to give him—why bother? doesn’t tell the truth, he isn’t committed to our Constitution,” Pelosi told King, who promptly pushed back over her language.

“But Speaker Pelosi, that’s what people say is the problem: Your language is, to some, is just as egregious as what they’re saying. By calling the president’s people ‘henchman,’ some could say, that’s just as insulting as what he’s saying about you,” said King. – READ MORE

