Serbia and Kosovo Agree to Name Disputed Lake After Donald Trump

Serbia and Kosovo agreed on Thursday to name a lake in a disputed territory after President Donald Trump.

The lake, known to Kosovars as the “Ujman” and to Serbians as the “Gazivoda,” is the subject of dispute between the two countries, with around 80 percent of its waters located in Kosovo and 20 percent in Serbia. A banner appeared over the lake on Thursday, however, reading “Lake Trump.”

The Gazeta Express has learned that both Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic have expressed their willingness to accept the name moving forward.

What to call the lake that is in Kosovo and Serbia has been a serious sticking point despite the U.S. forged compromise to launch a feasibility study to create jobs and more energy for the region….so both sides have agreed to a new name: Lake Trump. https://t.co/AgeDNZ4aBd — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 24, 2020

“What to call the lake that is in Kosovo and Serbia has been a serious sticking point despite the U.S. forged compromise to launch a feasibility study to create jobs and more energy for the region….so both sides have agreed to a new name: Lake Trump,” former acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Richard Grenell wrote on Twitter. – READ MORE

