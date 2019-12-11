Pelosi ‘Conceded on All Major Aspects’ of Trump’s USMCA Deal ‘Except a Few Provisions Regarding Drug Companies’

On “The Ingraham Angle” on Fox News on Tuesday night, host Laura Ingraham made things very clear for anyone who might believe, even for an iota, the claim by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday that the USMCA is now “infinitely better than what was initially proposed by the administration.”

Trump has always maintained the USMCA would be “the most important trade deal ever made by the USA” — and far superior, as well, to NAFTA, which he called “our country’s worst trade deal.”

Here’s how Ingraham of Fox News put things in perspective during her program on Tuesday night.

She declared that Pelosi is the one who has abused her power because she “delayed aid to you — the workers of America — for more than a year,” in favor of pushing impeachment against Trump rather than the trade agreement.

“OK. I will give you a translation,” said Ingraham about USMCA and what occurred here. “I know a little bit about this deal.”

“She conceded on all major aspects of the deal except a few provisions, regarding drug companies that won’t get protections that they wanted — and look, we know the president himself has wanted to get tougher on the drug companies, anyway.”

“This is a huge, huge win for America and for the president, Bob Lighthizer, and his entire team, Jared Kushner — the USMCA was a massive win. And this could have been implemented 13 months ago.” – READ MORE