U.S. Judge Blocks $3.6 billion Transfer to Mexican Border Wall

A federal judge on Tuesday issued a permanent injunction barring President Donald Trump’s attempt to transfer $3.6 billion in military construction funds to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Judge David Briones, of U.S. District Court in El Paso, Texas, issued the injunction in a 21-page ruling.

Yet again, a U.S. district court has seen Trump’s outrageous wall funding for what it truly is: an illegal raid of Congressionally approved military funds for a vanity project. https://t.co/RO4ZA4WOcz — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) December 11, 2019

The ruling is a setback for Trump, whose administration has vowed to build at least 450 miles of wall along the border by November 2020, when the U.S. presidential election will take place. Trump has argued the wall will deter illegal border crossings, a major focus of his presidency.