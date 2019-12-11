Report: ‘Virtually Inconceivable’ Biden Would Serve Two Terms if Elected

Advisors to Joe Biden, currently the front-runner for the Democratic nomination for president, say it is “virtually inconceivable” that the 77-year-old former vice president would seek a second term in 2024 if he defeats President Donald Trump in 2020.

Politico, citing four sources close to Biden, reported Wednesday that the only open question is whether the candidate will make a public pledge not to serve more than one term.

“Only serving one term ruins your political capital” is the type of thing Sanders/Warren supporters say about Biden. If you’re focused on post-election day governance you’re likely supporting someone else. This is about Trump https://t.co/PbiGkpa3iI — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) December 11, 2019

“If Biden is elected,” one campaign advisor told Politico, “he’s going to be 82 years old in four years and he won’t be running for reelection.”

The fear among his advisors is that by publicly declaring himself a one-termer, Biden is immediately a lame duck president with little political capital in the event he wins. On the other hand, his campaign is eager to assuage younger voters and those skeptical of his age and make it clear that he is merely a transitional figure for a post-Trump era. – READ MORE