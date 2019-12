Nancy Pelosi has ludicrously claimed that “civilization itself is at stake” if President Donald Trump wins re-election.

The Speaker of the House made the comments during a town hall on CNN last night.

“Civilization as we know it today is at stake in the next election, and certainly, our planet,” said Pelosi.

“The damage that this administration has done to America, America’s a great country. We can sustain. Two terms, I don’t know,” she added. – READ MORE