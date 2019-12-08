Warren Pressed on Spending: ‘There’s Always Money’ (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren brushed off a question on how she planned to pay for expensive education proposals, saying “there’s always money.”

In a November interview with National Education Association president Lily Eskelsen García, the Massachusetts senator said, “The way I see it, there’s always, c’mon, there’s always money. It’s there. Are we going to spend the money on defense or are we going to spend the money on our children?”

García asked whether Warren would commit to more funding for Title I of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act and the Individuals With Disabilities Education Act. “If the answer is yes, how do you pay for that?” García asked. – READ MORE