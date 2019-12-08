House Dem Plans to Vote Against Articles of Impeachment, Warns It Is ‘Tearing the Nation Apart’

Just hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced that she would ask the House Judiciary Committee to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, one Democratic congressman issued a warning about the impeachment effort.

New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew told CNN’s Manu Raju that he believes Democrats have not proven that Trump committed an impeachable offense, adding that he plans to vote against every single article of impeachment “unless there’s something that I haven’t seen, haven’t heard before.”

Van Drew warned Democrats to “be careful what you wish for” and he added that impeachment “is tearing the nation apart. … And I want to bring people together.” Van Drew said he would have preferred a censure vote so they could “move on.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 5, 2019

On Thursday, Pelosi said she would ask the Judiciary Committee to draft articles of impeachment against Trump, saying, "The facts are uncontested."