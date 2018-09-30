Pelosi Calls Republicans ‘Despicable’ in Misleading Fundraising Email

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a misleading fundraising email sent out Friday afternoon that Republicans were “despicable.”

The message, obtained by The Daily Caller, was sent out by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).

It was sent after Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) called for an FBI investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

However, the email stated that the GOP was "ramming through a vote" on his confirmation "in a matter of minutes."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday urged Democrats to take it “one step at a time” on Brett Kavanaugh, but said if the Supreme Court nominee is found to be untruthful he is unfit to even serve in his current role on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Would a Democratic majority impeach Brett Kavanaugh? .@nancypelosi says if he’s not telling the truth, he’s not fit to be on the Supreme Court or the court he’s on right now. #TribFest18 Watch live: https://t.co/7g5SMWLfnV pic.twitter.com/uI8OkfDQQK — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) September 29, 2018

Speaking at the 2018 Texas Tribune Festival in an interview with Showtime’s “The Circus” host Alex Wagner, Pelosi addressed whether Democrats would be open to impeaching Kavanaugh should they win the House majority in the November midterms.

"Well, let's take it one step at a time. I was asked that yesterday morning, and I said … divine intervention, whatever it takes, let's see if we can't get to a better place than that," Pelosi told the audience.