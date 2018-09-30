‘Jeff Flake Has No Spine’: Bongino Says Lawmaker ‘Sold Out the GOP’ With Call for Kavanaugh Probe (VIDEO)

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino called out Sen. Jeff Flake Saturday on Fox & Friends for requesting an FBI investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Bongino said that Senate Democrats needed a delay in Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the high court after Sen. Lindsey Graham’s impassioned outburst against them on Thursday.

"[Flake] sold out the GOP. Everybody's afraid to say it in some desperate hope that this man's gonna grow a spine."

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) says he plans to support Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination unless the FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against the Supreme Court nominee reveals wrongdoing.

“I’m a conservative. He’s a conservative. I plan to support him unless they turn up something — and they might,” Flake told The Atlantic for an article published Saturday.

The GOP senator’s comments came hours after he forced a weeklong FBI investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh, saying he would agree to allow Kavanaugh’s nomination to advance from the Senate Judiciary Committee if the FBI could investigate.

President Trump agreed to a Senate GOP leader's request for an FBI investigation on Friday afternoon, ordering a "supplemental" background check "limited in scope and completed in less than one week."