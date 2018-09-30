Judge rules Dems can sue Trump over alleged emoluments clause violations

A federal judge ruled Friday that over 200 Democratic representatives and senators can sue President Trump over claims he violated the emoluments clause of the Constitution regarding his businesses with foreign governments.

The clause states that an elected official cannot accept “any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”

Democrats claim Trump is violating the clause whenever his hotels or golf courses receive payments from foreign governments because Trump still owns his stakes in them.

"[T]he Court finds that the plaintiffs have standing to sue the President for allegedly violating the Foreign Emoluments Clause," U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan wrote in response to the suit, which was brought forward by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.).