Pelosi Calls Out ‘Unacceptable’ Comments From Maxine Waters Calling for Harassment of Trump Officials

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif) called out one of her fellow House Democrats Monday for comments calling for targeted harassment of Trump administration officials

In the crucial months ahead, we must strive to make America beautiful again. Trump’s daily lack of civility has provoked responses that are predictable but unacceptable. As we go forward, we must conduct elections in a way that achieves unity from sea to shining sea. https://t.co/vlpqOBLK4R — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 25, 2018

Waters’ comments and Pelosi’s chastisement come after a series of high-profile incidents where Trump administration officials were refused service or harassed by protesters in public places. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was forced to leave a D.C. restaurant by one such protest last week, while White House senior advisor Stephen Miller was accosted at a Mexican restaurant by a man calling him a “fascist” only days earlier. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant by the owner on Friday night. – READ MORE

