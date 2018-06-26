Michelle Wolf slams networks for interviewing Trump officials: You’re giving a megaphone to liars (VIDEO)

Comedian Michelle Wolf slammed television networks including NBC, ABC and CNN for consistently interviewing Trump Cabinet officials, saying that they are giving megaphones to liars.

“Conway was recently on ‘Meet the Press’ for the ninth time to discuss the family separation policy,” Wolf said on her Netflix show, “The Break with Michelle Wolf,” referring to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

“Now, she’s never once answered a question honestly or given any sort of useful information, but I mean there has to be some reason she’s on, right? Maybe this time, Chuck Todd will press her until she gives a straight answer,” Wolf said.

She later chastised CNN hosts Jake Tapper and Don Lemon for acting as if they are standing up to Trump officials. – READ MORE

