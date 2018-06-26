Jim Jordan Confirms Speakership Bid Plans: ‘I Plan on Being Part of That Discussion’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the founding chairman of the House Freedom Caucus who President Donald Trump says is a “warrior,” plans to enter the House Speaker’s race to succeed outgoing Speaker Paul Ryan, he confirmed in an exclusive interview on The Curt Schilling Podcast on Breitbart News on Monday.

“If and when there is a Speaker’s race, I plan on being part of that discussion,” Jordan told Schilling in the exclusive interview.

“Right now, the most important thing is we do what we said,” Jordan added. “We get the right kind of immigration bill across the finish line, we actually make the tax cuts permanent, we fight for the values we told the American people [we would], we reform welfare. I mean, these are the kind of things we told the American people we were going to do and I think more important than who the Speaker is next year is what we do this year because if we don’t do the right things this year we might not have a race for Speaker. Maybe it would be a race for minority leader so let’s stay focused on what we got to do and everything else will take that step.” – READ MORE

