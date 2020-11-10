Pelosi Announces She’s Running For Speaker Again – Begs Democrats For Support

Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced on Thursday that she is running for Speaker of the House again despite the fact that the Democrat majority there is shrinking and many leftists are blaming her for the losses there.

Pelosi wrote each House Democrat a letter on Tuesday laying out the Democratic agenda as she effectively begged for their support in her Speaker run. She also expressed confidence that Joe Biden had won the election, as she referred to working with “President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.”

“Our vision for the next two years must be built on the success of Democratic House Majority in the 116th Congress, and to harness the extraordinary visions, values and vibrancy of our Caucus to secure the progress that the American people deserve,” Pelosi wrote in the letter that was obtained by Fox News.

“In that spirit, I am writing to request your support to be re-elected as Speaker. I do so with the utmost respect for the diverse viewpoints in our Democratic Caucus, the gravity of this role the urgency of the challenges ahead,” she added. “I also do so with the great joy and appreciation to so many of you who have already offered your support.” – READ MORE

