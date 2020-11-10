Cindy McCain Urges Trump To ‘Concede in a Gracious, Polite Manner’

After “The View” co-host Joy Behar pointed to late Sen. John McCain’s (R-Ariz.) speech after now-former President Barack Obama won the election in 2008, she pointed out that Trump has not made a speech in accepting the results of the 2020 presidential election yet.

Asked what she hopes to see happen in the coming days during Monday’s interview, Cindy McCain said, “I would hope that our president would do exactly what is right for this country and concede in a gracious, polite manner. That’s what’s good for the country.”

She then urged Republicans, “Do what’s right for the country, not what’s right for our party.- READ MORE

