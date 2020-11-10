Megyn Kelly Rips Biden, Others For Pushing ‘Unity’ After Demonizing Trump Supporters For Years: ‘You’re Out Of Touch’

Independent journalist Megyn Kelly knocked Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and other left-wingers over Biden’s calls for “unity” after “viciously” attacking President Donald Trump and his supporters for four years.

Kelly first mocked a tweet from Biden’s account calling for a nation “united,” “strengthened,” and “healed.”

“Written like a man who’s been in his basement for a year,” Kelly said.

Written like a man who’s been in his basement for a year. https://t.co/bnP5pwprDj — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020

Her quip brought numerous Biden defenders into her replies, criticizing her for mocking Biden’s call to unity. Kelly refused to back down, however, and pointed out that Biden’s message is disingenuous considering the vitriol and hate that has been directed toward Trump every year of his presidency as well as the tens of millions of Americans that voted for him .

No. Half of the country has been demonized as awful for four years just for supporting their president who was falsely accused of Russian collaboration, wrongly impeached & attacked relentlessly by the L & a dishonest media. And now it’s “let’s heal!” “Unity!” Good luck. https://t.co/WD2UrE5PGA — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020

Half of the country has been demonized as awful for four years just for supporting their president who was falsely accused of Russian collaboration, wrongly impeached & attacked relentlessly by the & a dishonest media. And now it's 'let's heal!' 'Unity!' Good luck," Kelly responded to University of Chicago economist Austan Goolsbee.

