Pelosi Announces House Resolution To Condemn Trump’s ‘Xenophobic Tweets’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday urged House Democrats to back a new resolution to condemn President Trump after the president tweeted over the weekend that “progressive Democratic congresswomen” should “go back” to their home countries.

“The House cannot allow the President’s characterization of immigrants to our country to stand. Our Republican colleagues must join us in condemning the President’s xenophobic tweets,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to House Democrats. She said there is a “forthcoming” resolution from five Democratic members who were born in other countries.

“This weekend, the president went beyond his own low standards using disgraceful language about members of Congress,” Pelosi continued. “Rather than attack members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values.”

On Saturday, Trump ripped members of the new progressive wing of the Democratic Party. – READ MORE