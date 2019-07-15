Beto O’Rourke Reveals His And His Wife’s Connection To Slavery

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke revealed on Sunday that he and his wife Amy are both the descendants of slave owners.

The failed Texas Senate candidate, who is losing ground in the presidential race, made the revelation in a Medium post, saying that he was recently given documents that revealed his family’s past.

“A paternal great-great-great grandfather of mine, Andrew Cowan Jasper, owned these two women in the 1850s,” O’Rourke wrote. “There are also records showing that a maternal great-great-great grandfather, Frederick Williams, most likely owned slaves in the 1860s (“most likely,” because we are not certain that the Frederick Williams who is my ancestor and the Frederick Williams who owned slaves are the same person, but there’s enough circumstantial data to lead me to conclude that it’s likely).”

“Records also showed that Amy had an ancestor who owned slaves and another who was a member of the Confederate Army,” O’Rourke added. – READ MORE