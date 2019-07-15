REVEALED: ICE attacker ‘manifesto’ decries ‘concentration camps,’ urges more ‘direct action’

A self-described Antifa terrorist who was shot dead at a Tacoma, Washington Immigration and Customs Enforcement building left behind a manifesto about his suicide mission to destroy the facility, and it’s clear he was motivated by liberal politicians.

A manifesto he prepared before the planned attack echoes many of the same phrasing and words used by the most radical liberal members of Congress, including Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s characterization of immigration centers as “concentration camps.”

Here it is



ICE Bomber’s manifesto:



“I am Antifa” pic.twitter.com/B38PyaFc2v — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 14, 2019

“Here it is,” One America News host Jack Posobiec posted to Twitter Sunday. “ICE Bomber’s manifesto: ’I am Antifa.’”

The disturbing two-page document proclaimed “it’s time to take action against the forces of evil.”

"Evil says concentration camps for folks deemed lesser are necessary," the letter read. "The handmaid of evil says the concentration camps should be more humane. Beware the centrist."