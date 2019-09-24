Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry against Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the formalization of an impeachment inquiry into President Trump Tuesday evening, saying “the president must be held accountable” for his “betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and the betrayal of the integrity of our elections.”

The speaker effectively endorsed the process, which to some degree has already been underway, after facing fresh pressure from inside the caucus to act publicly. The move could help Democrats’ disputed arguments in court that impeachment proceedings are in fact in progress, which can entitle Congress to obtain additional documents.

Invoking the “darkest days of the American Revolution,” Pelosi called on lawmakers to honor their constitutional oath to protect the country “from all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Pelosi specifically charged that the administration had violated the law by not turning over a whistleblower complaint concerning Trump’s July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Citing testimony that the director of national intelligence is blocking the release of that complaint, she said: “This is a violation of law. The law is unequivocal.”

Trump allegedly pushed Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. The president vowed Tuesday to release a “complete” transcript of his call with Zelensky, though it’s unlikely to settle the issue in Congress.

"This week, the president has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically," Pelosi said. "Therefore, today, I'm announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry. I'm directing our six committees to proceed with their investigations under that umbrella.