Rep. Al Green warns Dems: ‘The public is going to turn on us’ if we don’t impeach Trump

Democratic Rep. Al Green had a dire warning for his Democratic colleagues on Monday, suggesting that they will suffer the consequences at the ballot box if they don’t impeach President Trump.

The impeachment debate was renewed last week after a “whistleblower” raised an issue about a conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during which the president reportedly attempted to leverage financial aid in exchange for an investigation into Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Texas lawmaker, who was one of the first on Capitol Hill to push for impeachment, continued his efforts at a pro-impeachment rally.

"If we don't do this rather quickly, the public is going to turn on us," Green told the crowd. "And we are going to find that those who went to the polls and gave us this great majority are going to be very disappointed. They are not going to side with us when we did not side with them."