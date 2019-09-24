Greta Thunberg & Allies File Climate Complaint Against 5 Countries (Not China)

Swedish teen climate alarmist Greta Thunberg and 15 other children filed a complaint with the United Nations on Monday, accusing five countries of inaction on combatting so-called climate change.

The complaint, filed with the U.N. Committee on the Rights of the Child, accuses Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, and Turkey of failing to fulfill their obligations to act against climate change, placing them in violation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, a three-decade-old human rights treaty which sets out the “civil, political, social, and cultural rights of children.

“Change needs to happen now if we are to avoid the worst consequences. The climate crisis is not just the weather. It means also, lack of food and lack of water, places that are unlivable and refugees because of it. It is scary,” Thunberg said in a statement upon announcing the complaint.

The complaint does not name China, which accounts for 30 percent of global emissions, because it has not signed the part of the Convention on the Rights of the Child treaty allowing children to seek justice for breaching the agreement. The establishment media over the weekend remained silent on Beijing’s ban of Climate Strike events throughout the country, despite the participation of over 150 counties raising awareness for purported “global warming.” – READ MORE