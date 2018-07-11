Pedophiles Desperately Trying To Join LGBT Movement with Their Own ‘Acceptance’ Flag

The Daily Caller reported that Urban Dictionary defines Minor Attracted Persons — also known as MAPs — as a blanket term that includes infantophiles (a person attracted to infants), pedophiles (a person attracted to prepubescent children), hebephiles (a person attracted to pubescent children) and ephebophiles (a person attracted to post-pubescent children).

There are also NOMAPs or “Non-Offending Minor Attracted Persons” who reportedly don’t act on their attractions. “Just because someone is attracted to a child does not mean they are automatically going to sexually abuse them,” The Prevention Project said.

They’re using this new term in order to distance themselves from the toxicity of the connotation of the word “pedophile” and become a part of the LGBT community.

The MAP community claims that pedophiles are “misunderstood, marginalized people,” much like the LGBT community, according to The Daily Caller. They even created a flag for Gay Pride Month.

https://twitter.com/COMMUNIST_FISH/status/1012191868396941313

Websites like The Prevention Project say that “Everyone (Including Minor Attracted Persons or MAPs) Deserves Support” and provide stories that are meant to pull on heartstrings. – READ MORE

