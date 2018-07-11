Consulting Firm Ends Work With ICE, Citing “Values,” But Still Works for Chinese Government

McKinsey & Company announced this week they have stopped working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), after employee backlash that McKinsey had done $20 million in consulting work for the agency.

According to the New York Times, McKinsey’s new managing partner, Kevin Sneader, wrote in a letter that the company “will not, under any circumstances, engage in any work, anywhere in the world, that advances or assists policies that are at odds with our values.”

However, McKinsey has no problem making millions of dollars off work with the communist regime in China, entering into illegal contracts in South Africa, or flouting American bankruptcy laws.

According to McKinsey’s website, 30 percent of McKinsey’s clients in greater China are state-owned enterprises, and 10 percent are Chinese government and non-profit organizations. – READ MORE

The White House says it is “deeply disturbing” that liberal New York gubernatorial candidate and former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon is referring to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency as a “terrorist organization.”

“It’s deeply disturbing that Cynthia Nixon has no clue of what ICE does to protect Americans and New Yorkers every day from dangerous criminals, terrorists, child smugglers and human traffickers,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement on Monday.

Nixon, who is attempting to position herself to the left of incumbent Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has repeatedly used the phrase to describe the federal government agency that enforces immigration laws.

Nixon, who has joined the liberal calls for the abolishment of ICE, recently tweeted: “I can think of no better description than to call ICE a terrorist organization.” – READ MORE

