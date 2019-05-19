Pediatric endocrinologist explains ‘transgender therapy’ a danger to kids, based on ‘very poor science’

On Friday, the Democratically controlled House passed the so-called “Equality Act”, along with eight Republicans in support, which among other things adds sexual orientation and “gender identity” under the protections of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Fox’s Laura Ingraham on Friday spoke with Dr. Paul Hruz, a pediatric endocrinologist, specifically on gender identity and the incautious, largely experimental and, as he called them, “drastic” treatments being given to children, euphemistically referred to as transgender “therapy.”

The “therapy” is actually very serious, and in young children can leave lifelong harm.

In the clip below, Ingraham starts with the most obvious and utterly reasonable question. “I have a question after reading a lot about this,” she said. “Why is the medical community so afraid of considering the impact of hormone treatment, and surgeries and so forth, for the young?”

“It’s fairly important to recognize that what is being put forward with the goal of truly helping these individuals that are suffering is based on very, very poor science,” Hruz told Ingraham. “Any effort to draw attention to the poor science and the potential very negative and serious consequences that these hormonal interventions really has not been given the attention that it deserves.”

He added that this therapy is uniquely unquestioned, and dangers unexplored, as compared with normal medical science and research. – READ MORE