Limbaugh: Here’s Why The Deep State Is Freaked Out About Durham Investigation

On his radio program Tuesday, conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh kicked off one lengthy segment by offering up what he said was only a “half-joke”: “Let me tell you the next thing to keep a sharp eye out for, folks, and that is people fleeing the country. If you see James Comey in Argentina, or if you see James Clapper somewhere where they can’t be extradited, then you will know that we are getting close,” said the host.

For some background on Durham’s “long history” of taking on government agencies, Limbaugh read a quote from the Times report on Barr’s appointment of Durham: “Mr. Durham has a long history of serving as a special prosecutor investigating potential wrongdoing among law enforcement and national security officials. He was appointed to the federal bench in 2017 by President Trump. Mr. Durham has even investigated the use or misuse of FBI informants.”

“So if you ask me, Barr could not have picked a man with better experience,” said Limbaugh. “Not only has Durham gone up against the FBI and won before and even Mueller, he has investigated the FBI’s use of informants, which played a larger role in the inception of the FBI’s case against the Trump campaign. This seems like an inspired choice. And as I say, Fox News is reporting that their sources are telling them that John Durham has been on the job for weeks.”

“So this has a lot of people very, very nervous,” he said after reading a quote from the Fox report. “In addition to this, the just recently retired deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, is out making speeches, and he is unloading on James Comey. Just unloading on him.” – READ MORE