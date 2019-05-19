Hateful Colbert Cartoon Mocks Trump-Voting Farmers as Drunk Hicks

f it wasn’t already clear that Stephen Colbert has contempt for Trump voters, the Late Show host made it obvious on Thursday night. A cartoon that opened the show mocked Trump-voting farmers as dumb, drunk hicks who deserve to suffer. The host turned the Mother Goose nursery rhyme “Farmer in the Dell” into an R-rated cartoon accusing the President of hurting farmers with his new tariffs during his trade war with China.

It’s not unusual for the program to start off with a “cold open,” when Colbert uses a skit or some other segment to slam Trump or other Republicans. On that night, the show started by airing a clip of John Berman, a co-host of CNN’s New Day with Alisyn Camerota. An off-camera man asked an obviously distraught farmer if he voted for Trump.

“I did,” the farmer replied. “I’ll never vote for him again.” With that as the introduction, the screen shifted to an animated image of the words “Nursery Rhymes” with simple, childlike music in the background. An animated version of a farmer riding a tractor with a poster of the phrase “Trump 2016” on its side came into view. – READ MORE