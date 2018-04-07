PAY DAY: Stormy Daniels’ Annual Earnings Have Doubled ‘At Minimum’

Since it was revealed that President Donald Trump’s lawyer offered a $130,000 payment to porn star Stephanie Clifford — known professionally as Stormy Daniels — to keep quiet about the details of her 2006 affair with the then-billionaire during turned presidential candidate, Daniels has arguably become the most famous porn star of all time, and her earnings have likely doubled, according to Forbes.

Before the scandal, her annual earnings were probably in the low millions. According to Forbes, those earnings have likely doubled since the scandal broke in January.

“Daniels landed on Jimmy Kimmel, got a character on Saturday Night Live, inked a more lucrative deal to direct adult films — and hit the touring circuit in a big way, tripling her bookings at strip clubs across the country while commanding more than double her previous appearance fees,” Forbes says.

She is currently embarking on a tour dubbed “Make America Horny Again” with scheduled appearances at strip clubs across the country. One of her bookers told reporters that she has been booked for the entire year already, “and at minimum, her rate has doubled.” – READ MORE

