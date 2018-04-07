In Extraordinary Filing, Former Nat Sec Officials Urge SCOTUS To End Travel Ban

A coalition of former senior national security officials filed an extraordinary amicus (or “friend-of-the-court”) brief at the U.S. Supreme Court, urging the justices to strike down the president’s latest travel sanctions.

Throughout the brief, the officials appear to convey inside information that has not been disclosed through official government channels, while implying their policy views should be treated at parity with those of the Trump administration, like the shadow governments of parliamentary systems.

The 52 signatories to the brief served in various diplomatic and national security capacities under presidencies of both parties. Their filing notes held sensitive intelligence and foreign affairs posts when the first and second iterations of the travel ban were issued in early 2017, an unsubtle signal that their views are informed by contemporary intelligence and worthy of deference, the current administration’s conclusions notwithstanding.

“Many were current on active intelligence regarding credible terrorist threat streams directed against the United States as recently as one week before the issuance of the original executive order,” the brief reads. “Some were current around the time of the identically titled March 6, 2017 executive order (“Travel Ban 2.0″).” – READ MORE

