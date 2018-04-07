Owners of FBI Seized Website Linked To Sex Crimes Donated To Democrats

On Friday, the U.S. government seized Backpage.com as part of a law enforcement action by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies after the site came under intense legal scrutiny for allegations of facilitating sex trafficking and underage prostitution.

The owners of the website have given tens of thousands of dollars to Democrats in recent years, including a Super PAC backed by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, the failed presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton, Democratic candidate for governor in Arizona David Garcia, and the Arizona Democratic Party.

And to think that the @azdemparty and @kyrstensinema would keep dirty money from @backpagecom … return it immediately. Be ethical. Represent the values that the State of Arizona holds. https://t.co/gb6W5HlLok — Ayshia Connors (@ayshia_connors) April 6, 2018

Ayshia Connors, the Director of Communications and External Affairs for the Arizona GOP, called on the Arizona Democratic Party and Arizona Democratic candidate Kyrsten Sinema to return the money they received from the owners of the website. – READ MORE

