Corker: I’m “not sure” that Trump is running for reelection (VIDEO)

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) said early Thursday he has “no idea” whether President Trump will run for reelection in 2020.

Asked on CNN’s “New Day” if he would support Trump in his reelection bid, Corker replied, “Look, who knows whether President Trump’s even going to run.”

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota pointed out that Trump has already announced his reelection campaign.

“Surely CNN is not taking for face value everything that comes out of the White House all of a sudden?” Corker asked. – READ MORE

