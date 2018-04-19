Corker: I’m “not sure” that Trump is running for reelection (VIDEO)

Sen. Bob Corker says he’s taking Trump’s re-election announcement “with a grain of salt,” says “it’s way too early to weigh in on who one may support” https://t.co/fM5KjsBVNl https://t.co/pxlv6EsZnJ — New Day (@NewDay) April 19, 2018

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) said early Thursday he has “no idea” whether President Trump will run for reelection in 2020.

Asked on CNN’s “New Day” if he would support Trump in his reelection bid, Corker replied, “Look, who knows whether President Trump’s even going to run.”

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota pointed out that Trump has already announced his reelection campaign.

“Surely CNN is not taking for face value everything that comes out of the White House all of a sudden?” Corker asked. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1