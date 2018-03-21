Paul Ryan Says He ‘Received Assurances’ That Trump Is Not Considering Firing Mueller (VIDEO)

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) said Tuesday that he has “received assurances” that Special Counsel Robert Mueller will not be fired before completing his investigation.

Asked whether he agreed with his Republican colleagues who have called on President Trump to stop attacking Mueller, Ryan reiterated his belief that the special counsel should be allowed to finish his investigation:

“Look, first of all, the special counsel should be free to follow through his investigation to it’s completion without interference — absolutely. I am confident that the will be able to do that, I have received assurances that his firing is not even under consideration. We have a system based upon the rule of law in this country, we have a justice system, and no one is above that justice system.” – READ MORE

