Father Whose Son Overdosed Left Trump With a Final Message of the Sobering Reality of Opioid Crisis

On Monday, President Donald Trump addressed the opioid crisis plaguing the nation during a speech in New Hampshire.

Trump used the time on stage to discuss his plan for tackling the epidemic, including instilling harsher penalties for drug dealersand keeping foreign fentanyl outside of the United States.

He also brought attention to Jim and Jeanne Moser, who lost their son, Adam, to a drug overdose. In the wake of his death, they created the Zero Left campaign, which encourages people to dispose of unused opioids and advocates for educating people about the powerful drugs they’ve been prescribed.

Trump brought the couple on stage and Jeanne explained to the crowd that Adam was smart with a degree in actuarial science, which she described as the “science of forecasting risk.” – READ MORE

