Paul Ryan Groups Raise $66M for 2018; 842% Increase From 2015

Groups backed by Speaker Paul Ryan reported a huge 2017 fundraising haul on Tuesday. The $66 million in donations will help Ryan defend his House majority in 2018.

Politico‘s Playbook reported first:

THE HOUSE REPUBLICAN OUTSIDE GROUP’S MASSIVE 2017: THE CONGRESSIONAL LEADERSHIP FUND and its sister group, THE AMERICAN ACTION NETWORK raised $66 million in 2017 — a massive haul that will be needed to help limit losses in what’s expected to be a rough year for the House GOP. CLF, which discloses its donors, raised $26 million last year and has $15 million on hand. AAN does not disclose its donors. COMPARISON: The group says that in 2015, the two entities raised $7 million.– READ MORE

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders informed reporters on Thursday that President Donald Trump recently told House Speaker Paul Ryan that he would be displeased if Ryan retires in 2018.

Reports came out in several news outlets on Thursday that Ryan is considering not running for re-election in 2018. A source close to Ryan confirmed to Breitbart News that he is considering not running in 2018.

During Thursday’s White House press briefing, Sanders was asked if the president has spoken to Ryan about these reports and whether the president wants to see Ryan continue as speaker.

“The president did speak to the speaker not too long ago,” replied Sanders. She said that President Trump “made sure that the speaker knew very clearly and in no uncertain terms that if that news was true, he was very unhappy with it.”

