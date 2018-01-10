Harvey Weinstein Attacked at Scottsdale Restaurant

Harvey Weinstein was attacked Tuesday night at a restaurant … TMZ has learned.

Weinstein was at Elements restaurant at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale, eating dinner with his sober coach when 2 men sat at a table next to them.

One of the men — Steve — tells TMZ he walked up to Weinstein and told him he loved his movies and would like to take a photo with him. Steve says Weinstein became belligerent and told him to buzz off.

At around 9 PM, Weinstein and his sober coach got up to leave at the same time Steve and his dinner companion were leaving. Steve tells TMZ he had “quite a bit to drink,” told his friend to fire up his cell phone and shoot video of what was about to happen.

Steve says he walked up to Weinstein and said, “You’re such a piece of s*** for what you did to these women,” and then punched him in the face twice. He says Weinstein stumbled backward and almost fell. – READ MORE

Harvey Weinstein better be on the lookout for Paul Sorvino because the “Goodfellas” star is ready to put him in his grave.

Peter Jackson recently revealed that Miramax urged him not to cast both Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd in “Lord of the Rings,” which the director now believes was Weinstein’s doing. Paul Sorvino seems to believe Jackson’s story about Weinstein blacklisting his daughter and is prepared to seek vengeance if he ever sees him.

“He ought to hope that he goes to jail, because if we come across [one another] I think he’ll be lying on the floor somehow,” Sorvino told TMZ on Wednesday.

Sorvino seems pretty confident that the disgraced Hollywood producer will end up behind bars, but he’s ready to rumble if Weinstein weasels his way out of it.

“He’s going to go to jail. Oh yeah,” the 78-year-old actor said. “Good for him if he goes, cause if not he has to meet me and I will kill the mother f**ker. It’s real simple.” – READ MORE

