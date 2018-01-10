Committee to Protect Journalists Says Trump Is Top ‘Oppressor’ in the World

In response to President Trump’s decision to host the “Fake News Awards,” the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), supposedly a press freedom organization, announced that they would identify the “Press Oppressors Awards” for 2017.

But their top award, “Overall Achievement in Undermining Global Press Freedom,” went to none other than Trump:

And finally, for the category of the “Overall Achievement in Undermining Global Press Freedom,” the WINNER is President Donald Trump of the United States. @realDonaldTrump #PressOppressors #TheFakies pic.twitter.com/5IT7B5Tzmn — CPJ (@pressfreedom) January 8, 2018

Trump’s crime? Well, he hasn’t been accused of murdering journalists critical of his administration like Russian President Vladimir Putin. Nor has he arrested and held reporters without charges like Iran’s government. And the president does not throttle media independent from the state apparatus like regimes in Cuba and communist dictatorships.

Interestingly, the CPJ’s post announcing the world’s worst press oppressors did not mention North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, who does not tolerate any dissent in his country and has used hacking in the past to silence global critics. – READ MORE

Last week, President Donald Trump announced that he would be handing out awards to “THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA” of the year. Initially, the “winners” would be revealed this coming Monday at 5 PM.

Well, Trump has now announced a schedule change. The awards ceremony will now be on Wednesday, January 17th.

The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

As you can see in the tweet above, the president is citing interest that “is far greater than anyone could have anticipated” as a possible reason for the date change. (MEDIAITE)

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *