Committee to Protect Journalists Says Trump Is Top ‘Oppressor’ in the World

In response to President Trump’s decision to host the “Fake News Awards,” the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), supposedly a press freedom organization, announced that they would identify the “Press Oppressors Awards” for 2017.

But their top award, “Overall Achievement in Undermining Global Press Freedom,” went to none other than Trump:

Trump’s crime? Well, he hasn’t been accused of murdering journalists critical of his administration like Russian President Vladimir Putin. Nor has he arrested and held reporters without charges like Iran’s government. And the president does not throttle media independent from the state apparatus like regimes in Cuba and communist dictatorships.

Interestingly, the CPJ’s post announcing the world’s worst press oppressors did not mention North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, who does not tolerate any dissent in his country and has used hacking in the past to silence global critics. – READ MORE

Last week, President Donald Trump announced that he would be handing out awards to “THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA” of the year. Initially, the “winners” would be revealed this coming Monday at 5 PM.

Well, Trump has now announced a schedule change. The awards ceremony will now be on Wednesday, January 17th.

As you can see in the tweet above, the president is citing interest that “is far greater than anyone could have anticipated” as a possible reason for the date change. (MEDIAITE)

