Patriot Confronts Democrat Adam Schiff at Airport: ‘Why Did You Lie to Congress?’ (VIDEO)

Embattled Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who is still suffering massive backlash after he lied before Congress during a hearing on the Trump impeachment push, was confronted by an angry citizen at the airport — a citizen who wanted to know why he lied.

While traveling through the airport in Greenville-Spartanburg in South Carolina, a Trump supporter ran into Schiff.

The man demanded to know why the congressman lied on camera last week.

Here’s what the Trump supporter said, in part, in a tweet, about the encounter: “So, flying out of Greenville-Spartanburg tonight. Who is at my gate? Adam Schiff, the biggest liar in D.C.! Can’t even answer simple questions about his lies last week on camera … Can’t defend himself when confronted.” – READ MORE